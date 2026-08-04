Symphony consolidated net profit declines 4.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.60% to Rs 378.00 croreNet profit of Symphony declined 4.76% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.60% to Rs 378.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales378.00251.00 51 OPM %12.1710.36 -PBDT56.0047.00 19 PBT50.0045.00 11 NP40.0042.00 -5
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