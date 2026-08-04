Symphony consolidated net profit declines 4.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.60% to Rs 378.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 4.76% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.60% to Rs 378.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.378.00251.0012.1710.3656.0047.0050.0045.0040.0042.00

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