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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony consolidated net profit declines 4.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit declines 4.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 50.60% to Rs 378.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony declined 4.76% to Rs 40.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.60% to Rs 378.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales378.00251.00 51 OPM %12.1710.36 -PBDT56.0047.00 19 PBT50.0045.00 11 NP40.0042.00 -5

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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