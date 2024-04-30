Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 332.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 200.00% to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 332.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.50% to Rs 148.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1156.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales332.00308.00 8 1156.001188.00 -3 OPM %17.177.47 -14.5311.62 - PBDT64.0030.00 113 209.00178.00 17 PBT58.0023.00 152 183.00152.00 20 NP48.0016.00 200 148.00117.00 26

