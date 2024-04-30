Symphony consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 332.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 200.00% to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 332.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.50% to Rs 148.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1156.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
