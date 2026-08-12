Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 57.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.38% to Rs 125.53 croreNet profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 57.78% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 125.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales125.53116.90 7 OPM %20.8813.52 -PBDT33.7921.59 57 PBT32.2520.25 59 NP24.8515.75 58
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