Syngene International appoints Siddharth Mittal as MD & CEO

Syngene International announced that Siddharth Mittal has assumed charge as the company's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2026.

He succeeds Peter Bains, who completed his tenure as MD & CEO on 30 June 2026.

Siddharth Mittal joins Syngene from Biocon, where he most recently served as managing director and CEO. During his 13-year tenure at Biocon, he also served as chief financial officer (CFO) before taking over as MD & CEO. He played a key role in shaping the company's long-term strategy, strengthening commercial operations, expanding its global presence, securing key regulatory approvals, commercializing Biocon's GLP-1 portfolio across major international markets, and driving strategic partnerships and operational excellence.