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Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 1036.50 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 19.31% to Rs 147.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 1036.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1018.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.17% to Rs 316.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 496.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 3738.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3642.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1036.501018.00 2 3738.703642.40 3 OPM %29.2733.75 -24.5728.60 - PBDT313.50346.60 -10 940.401060.50 -11 PBT202.00240.50 -16 487.50627.90 -22 NP147.90183.30 -19 316.70496.20 -36

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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