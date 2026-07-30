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Syngene International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 15.84% to Rs 736.00 crore

Net loss of Syngene International reported to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 86.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 736.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 874.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales736.00874.50 -16 OPM %12.3423.60 -PBDT106.50212.50 -50 PBT-5.70101.30 PL NP-9.0086.70 PL

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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