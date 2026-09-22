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Syrma inaugurates new medical plastics and precision molding facility in Jodhpur

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Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Syrma Johari MedTech, a Syrma SGS Technology company, inaugurated its new Medical Plastics and Precision Molding Facility in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, marking an important milestone in the company's continued expansion of its MedTech manufacturing capabilities.

With a plant area of 120,000+ sq. ft., the Jodhpur facility brings together capabilities in medical plastics and precision molding, including injection molding, extrusion, blow molding and tooling. The facility is designed to support the manufacture of precision medical components, including multi-cavity and tight-tolerance molded components, medical and diagnostic tubing, customized tubing profiles and other specialized applications.

The Jodhpur facility further strengthens the broader manufacturing ecosystem of the Syrma SGS Group, with 17 global production sites and four design and innovation centres. Across the Group, these capabilities support customers through various stages of the product lifecycle, from design and engineering to manufacturing, tooling and assembly.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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