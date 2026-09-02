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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma JV inaugurates state-of-the-art high-reliability electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Syrma JV inaugurates state-of-the-art high-reliability electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

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Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Syrma SGS Technology and Elemaster Group, a leading player in design ecosystem in Europe, through their joint venture Syrma SGS Elemaster inaugurated the new state-of-the-art high-reliability electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the joint venture's efforts to build advanced electronics manufacturing capabilities in India and support customers across domes c and global markets, particularly in sectors where quality, reliability and stringent manufacturing standards are critical.

Located in the Bommasandra Industrial Area, the 20,000 sq. . facility is equipped with advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT), Through-Hole Technology (THT) and box-build assembly lines. The facility has been established to address the growing demand for high-reliability electronics across sectors including railways and transportation, industrial electronics, energy and medical electronics, while enabling the joint venture to support global OEMs with high-quality manufacturing in India.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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