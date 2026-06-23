Syrma SGS Tech climbs after inking pact with Kaga Electronics to set up EMS facility

Syrma SGS Technology rallied 3.95% to Rs 1388.05 after the company entered into an agreement with Kaga Electronics India to develop EMS manufacturing facility in India through a joint venture (JV).

Under the agreement, the company and Kaga Electronics will set up a joint venture (JV) company to establish, develop and operate a technologically advanced, state of the art EMS manufacturing facility together in India focusing on Japanese clients. In the JV that is proposed to be incorporated, the company will own 60% of the equity shares for total consideration of Rs 15 crore and Kaga will own 40% of the equity shares of the JV for total consideration of 10 crore.

The board of directors of the JV shall comprise of 4 directors, 2 directors nominated by the company and 2 directors nominated by Kaga. Further, the agreement provides for certain customary rights and restrictions for a joint venture. In the event of either party proposes to transfer its equity shares in JV , the other party will have the right of first refusal.

Both Syrma and Kaga will have reserved matter rights in relation to certain identified decisions of the JVCo. The agreement further includes provisions for future funding requirements, including through rights issues, as well as fall-away rights. Syrma SGS Technology is an electronic systems design and manufacturing company. It has a pan-India manufacturing footprint with facilities in Chennai, Bangalore, Manesar, Gurgaon, Pune, Jodhpur and Baddi, along with R&D centres in Chennai, Pune, Gurgaon, and Stuttgart, Germany. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including product design, assembly (PCBA & Box Build), quick prototyping, and tester development services, positioning us as a catalyst for growth in the industry. In addition to EMS, Syrma SGS also provides OEM solutions for RFID tags & inlays, high-frequency magnetic components, and electro-mechanicals.