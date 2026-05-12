Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 54.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 1465.01 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 54.63% to Rs 101.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 1465.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 924.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.07% to Rs 317.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 4819.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3786.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.