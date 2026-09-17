Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd and HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2026.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd and HBL Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2026.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd soared 8.96% to Rs 1646 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd surged 8.73% to Rs 587.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41657 shares in the past one month.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd spiked 7.55% to Rs 1057. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24561 shares in the past one month.

Tega Industries Ltd gained 7.46% to Rs 1845.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14817 shares in the past one month.

HBL Engineering Ltd jumped 6.43% to Rs 749.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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