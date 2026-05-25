Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 278.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.53% to Rs 219.35 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) rose 278.26% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.53% to Rs 219.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2276.09% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.99% to Rs 573.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.