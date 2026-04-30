Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Systematix Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Systematix Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 20.69% to Rs 23.50 crore

Net loss of Systematix Corporate Services reported to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.73% to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 146.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.5029.63 -21 146.17139.39 5 OPM %-40.604.93 -21.2225.08 - PBDT-10.124.36 PL 28.0360.27 -53 PBT-11.693.55 PL 23.3257.09 -59 NP-11.793.30 PL 13.8545.76 -70

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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