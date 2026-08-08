Systematix Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.63% to Rs 56.26 crore

Net loss of Systematix Corporate Services reported to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.63% to Rs 56.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.56.2639.17-4.0239.65-0.8814.78-3.0813.87-4.8910.46

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