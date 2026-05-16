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Systematix Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Systematix Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 0.310.31 0 OPM %0-14.29 --19.35-16.13 - PBDT0-0.01 100 -0.06-0.05 -20 PBT0-0.02 100 -0.06-0.08 25 NP0-0.02 100 -0.06-0.08 25

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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