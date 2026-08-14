T & I Global standalone net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 30.28 croreNet profit of T & I Global declined 29.07% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.2834.52 -12 OPM %8.1211.70 -PBDT2.754.16 -34 PBT2.423.84 -37 NP1.832.58 -29
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