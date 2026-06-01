T & I Global standalone net profit declines 87.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.67% to Rs 41.72 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 87.18% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.59% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.56% to Rs 126.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.