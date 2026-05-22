T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 57.09 crore

Net profit of T T reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 57.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.93% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 191.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.