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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T T standalone net profit rises 53.49% in the June 2026 quarter

T T standalone net profit rises 53.49% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 46.42 crore

Net profit of T T rose 53.49% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 46.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.4248.17 -4 OPM %5.695.85 -PBDT0.820.78 5 PBT0.260.45 -42 NP0.660.43 53

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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