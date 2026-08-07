T T standalone net profit rises 53.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.63% to Rs 46.42 crore

Net profit of T T rose 53.49% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.63% to Rs 46.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.4248.175.695.850.820.780.260.450.660.43

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