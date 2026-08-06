T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 206.22 croreNet profit of T.V. Today Network rose 39.59% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 206.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 198.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales206.22198.44 4 OPM %7.662.12 -PBDT21.7517.80 22 PBT13.7410.12 36 NP10.267.35 40
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