T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 206.22 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 39.59% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 206.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 198.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.206.22198.447.662.1221.7517.8013.7410.1210.267.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News