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T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 14.33% to Rs 213.47 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 46.67% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.33% to Rs 213.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.75% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.56% to Rs 808.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 993.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales213.47249.17 -14 808.70993.02 -19 OPM %2.141.83 -3.8310.08 - PBDT17.4816.04 9 69.89143.36 -51 PBT9.598.20 17 39.38111.12 -65 NP9.026.15 47 14.3574.53 -81

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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