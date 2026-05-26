TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 57.04 crore

Net profit of TAAL Tech rose 41.35% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 57.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.25% to Rs 56.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 197.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.