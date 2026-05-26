Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the March 2026 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 57.04 crore

Net profit of TAAL Tech rose 41.35% to Rs 17.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 57.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.25% to Rs 56.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 197.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.0444.69 28 197.43185.14 7 OPM %31.0532.00 -30.0531.68 - PBDT21.5517.73 22 78.0272.17 8 PBT20.5116.46 25 73.9866.65 11 NP17.1612.14 41 56.7248.79 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 138.28% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story