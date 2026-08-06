TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.60% to Rs 64.81 croreNet profit of TAAL Tech rose 41.72% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 64.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.8145.77 42 OPM %34.0233.36 -PBDT26.0219.79 31 PBT25.1218.79 34 NP19.4313.71 42
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