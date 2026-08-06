TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.66% to Rs 19.78 crore

Net profit of TAC Infosec rose 182.25% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.66% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.789.7648.1846.629.744.898.934.277.792.76

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