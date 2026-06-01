Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales decline 90.32% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Tahmar Enterprises reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 90.32% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.57% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.31 -90 2.303.87 -41 OPM %-12333.33-848.39 --355.65-206.46 - PBDT-3.56-1.90 -87 -5.54-2.54 -118 PBT-3.58-1.92 -86 -5.60-2.60 -115 NP-3.58-1.94 -85 -5.60-2.61 -115

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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