Tai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.64% to Rs 35.44 croreNet loss of Tai Industries reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.64% to Rs 35.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.4425.38 40 OPM %-2.03-0.20 -PBDT-0.390.06 PL PBT-0.430.01 PL NP-0.430 0
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