Tai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.64% to Rs 35.44 crore

Net loss of Tai Industries reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.64% to Rs 35.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.4425.38-2.03-0.20-0.390.06-0.430.01-0.430

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