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Tai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 61.60 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.30% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 157.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.6059.84 3 157.51280.06 -44 OPM %0.06-0.13 --1.06-0.19 - PBDT0.090.18 -50 0.491.96 -75 PBT0.040.11 -64 0.271.68 -84 NP0.040.04 0 0.101.15 -91

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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