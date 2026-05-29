Tai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 61.60 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 61.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.30% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 157.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 280.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.