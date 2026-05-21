Take Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 54.19 crore

Net profit of Take Solutions reported to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 54.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.04% to Rs 10.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 54.19 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.