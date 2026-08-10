Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 35.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 238.41 croreNet profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 35.23% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 238.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales238.41206.76 15 OPM %16.3515.02 -PBDT46.0435.53 30 PBT37.6727.94 35 NP30.0222.20 35
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