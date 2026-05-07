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Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 22.75 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 63.35% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.24% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 80.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.7519.80 15 80.4368.91 17 OPM %25.8920.96 -20.0221.03 - PBDT6.724.49 50 18.4215.29 20 PBT5.573.28 70 14.0410.53 33 NP4.102.51 63 9.817.71 27

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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