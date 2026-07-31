Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 18.43 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 64.57% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.4316.7120.3513.173.932.842.821.702.091.27

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