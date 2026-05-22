Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expands cabinet with VCK, IUML ministers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expanded his cabinet on Friday by inducting two more ministers from alliance parties, taking the total strength of the council of ministers to 35, the constitutional maximum.

Vanni Arasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and A. M. Shahjahan of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took oath as ministers at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Vanni Arasu was elected from the Tindivanam Assembly constituency, while Shahjahan represents the Papanasam constituency. Both VCK and IUML, which have two MLAs each, had extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government after the 2026 Assembly elections.