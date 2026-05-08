Tamil Nadu govt formation delayed as TVK scrambles for majority support

Tamil Nadu remained locked in political uncertainty on Friday as intense negotiations continued over government formation after actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections but fell short of the majority mark.

TVK won 109 seats in the 234-member Assembly, while the majority mark stands at 118, according to Election Commission data.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has so far not invited Vijay to form the government, asking the party to first demonstrate majority support.

The delay has triggered hectic political activity across the state, with parties holding meetings and exploring support arrangements. The DMK and the AIADMK on Thursday (7 May) held separate meetings of their newly elected MLAs to discuss strategy amid the hung Assembly.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami was elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party at a meeting attended by party MLAs camping in Puducherry. Reports said the party leadership asked legislators to remain united amid concerns over possible defections and backchannel talks. TVK has intensified outreach to smaller parties and independents to bridge the numbers gap. Congress has already extended support to Vijay, taking TVKs tally close to the majority mark. According to multiple reports, support from Left parties and the VCK could potentially push the TVK-led bloc past the 118-seat threshold. The VCK, CPI and CPI(M) are expected to hold meetings on Friday (8 May) to decide their stand on supporting TVK. Leaders from the Left parties and VCK also met DMK president M.K. Stalin amid the fast-moving political developments.