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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.23% to Rs 1132.04 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 1132.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1129.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1132.041129.40 0 OPM %10.158.98 -PBDT85.7165.51 31 PBT7.68-11.82 LP NP5.74-7.41 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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