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Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 986.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.95% to Rs 1257.53 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 986.35% to Rs 240.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 1257.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1323.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6542.09% to Rs 247.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 4581.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4442.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1257.531323.03 -5 4581.624442.69 3 OPM %11.187.79 -10.499.63 - PBDT115.87107.73 8 363.50309.04 18 PBT37.7030.83 22 50.605.30 855 NP240.3022.12 986 247.753.73 6542

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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