Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 986.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.95% to Rs 1257.53 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers rose 986.35% to Rs 240.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 1257.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1323.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6542.09% to Rs 247.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 4581.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4442.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.