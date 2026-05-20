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Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 69.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 72.66% to Rs 124.22 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 69.90% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.66% to Rs 124.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.01% to Rs 97.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 1464.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1823.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales124.22454.29 -73 1464.061823.27 -20 OPM %9.195.70 -8.953.48 - PBDT9.6829.99 -68 147.7185.33 73 PBT2.4423.73 -90 121.7360.07 103 NP8.0926.88 -70 97.4558.35 67

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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