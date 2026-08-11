Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 127.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.08% to Rs 777.92 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 127.26% to Rs 80.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.08% to Rs 777.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 462.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales777.92462.83 68 OPM %15.5010.22 -PBDT119.7253.86 122 PBT106.0747.64 123 NP80.1135.25 127
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