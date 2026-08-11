Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 127.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.08% to Rs 777.92 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 127.26% to Rs 80.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.08% to Rs 777.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 462.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.777.92462.8315.5010.22119.7253.86106.0747.6480.1135.25

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