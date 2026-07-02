Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains after Q1 business update; advances rise 27% YoY

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 2.55% to Rs 748.95 after the private sector lender reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total business increased 23.04% year-on-year and 5.76% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,21,715 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Total advances jumped 27.01% year-on-year and 7.36% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 57,306 crore, while total deposits rose 19.71% year-on-year and 4.37% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 64,409 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 16,852 crore, up 16.94% year-on-year but down 2.95% from Rs 17,365 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The bank said the figures are provisional and subject to limited review by its statutory central auditors.