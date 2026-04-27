Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 28.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.56% to Rs 1550.38 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 28.01% to Rs 373.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.56% to Rs 1550.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1341.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 1337.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1182.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.98% to Rs 5819.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5291.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.