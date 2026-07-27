Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 34.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 34.97% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 19.92% to Rs 1662.43 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 34.97% to Rs 411.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 304.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 19.92% to Rs 1662.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1386.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1662.431386.24 20 OPM %73.1570.65 -PBDT557.14403.92 38 PBT557.14403.92 38 NP411.51304.89 35

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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