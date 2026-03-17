Tamilnadu Petroproducts temporarily shuts operations at Manali plant

Tamilnadu Petroproducts said that the operations at its Propylene Oxide plant in Manali have been temporarily shutdown.

The disruption follows a government directive to suspend crude-based feedstock supplies to downstream industries amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Consequent to this, there is a stoppage of propylene supply, the key raw material for PO plant, leading to temporary disruption in the operations of PO plant at Manali".

"This temporary shutdown constitutes a force majeure event, and we are currently unable to quantify its impact. Any further material updates will be promptly communicated to the Stock Exchanges, the company said in a statement.