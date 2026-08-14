Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.87% to Rs 21.36 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.87% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.3625.091.831.200.310.160.130.050.020.05

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