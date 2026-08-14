Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.87% to Rs 21.36 croreNet profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.87% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.3625.09 -15 OPM %1.831.20 -PBDT0.310.16 94 PBT0.130.05 160 NP0.020.05 -60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content