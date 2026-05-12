Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 16.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 11.54 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 16.50% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.02% to Rs 16.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.13% to Rs 40.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.