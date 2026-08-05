Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 61.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.01% to Rs 10.31 crore

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 61.86% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.01% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.318.5272.3665.498.505.947.715.125.733.54

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