Tanfac Inds jumps after launching QIP; floor price set at Rs 2,090.34/ share

Tanfac Industries jumped 3.74% to Rs 2,456.60 after the company's board approved the launch of qualified institutional placement (QIP) for the equity shares with a floor price of Rs 2,090.43 per share.

The company authorized the opening of issue on 23 June 2026.

The floor price of Rs 2,090.34 per equity share is at a discount 11.73% to the scrip's previous closing price of Rs 2,368 recorded on the BSE on Tuesday (23 June 2026).

The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.

Tanfac Industries is a joint sector company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and is amongst the leading producers of hydrofluoric acid and its derivatives.