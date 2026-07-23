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Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1226.39 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 20.07% to Rs 142.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 118.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1226.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1226.391040.66 18 OPM %16.4015.75 -PBDT214.16174.59 23 PBT181.28147.44 23 NP142.17118.41 20

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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