Tanla Platforms surges after Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 142 cr

Tanla Platforms soared 15% to Rs 644.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.07% to Rs 142.17 crore on a 17.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,226.39 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 181.28 crore in Q1 FY27, up 22.95% YoY. In Q1 FY27, EBITDA jumped 22.7% YoY to Rs 201 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 16.4% from 15.8% in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, revenue from the digital platform segment jumped 12.19% YoY to Rs 103.1 crore, while revenue from enterprise communications stood at Rs 1,123.3 crore, up 18.4% YoY.

Free cash flow stood at Rs 126 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, translating to 89% of PAT, reflecting strong cash conversion. Uday Reddy, founder, chairman & CEO, said, "Q1 FY27 is a strong start to the year. Revenue grew 17.8% YoY, with gross profit and EBITDA growing even faster, reflecting an improving quality of growth. Our objective isn't revenue growth at any cost. It's profitable growth that consistently converts into cash." Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms is an AI-native SaaS company focused on enabling secure and scalable digital communications for enterprises and users. The company works closely with leading telecom operators to strengthen data security, privacy, and protection against spam and fraud and serves over 3,200 enterprises across sectors, including global technology companies such as Google, Meta, and Truecaller.