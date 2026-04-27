Tanla Platforms surges after Q4 PAT climbs 2% QoQ to Rs 134 cr

Tanla Platforms soared 11.90% to Rs 544.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 2.25% to Rs 134.32 crore on 5.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,177.54 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.5% and revenue from operations clmbed 15% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 166.65 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14.2% YoY. In Q4 FY26, EBITDA jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 192 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% from 16% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from digital platform segment jumped 9.8% YoY to Rs 103 crore while revenue from enterprise comomunications stood at Rs 1,074.6 crore, up 15.5% YoY.

Free cash flow stood at Rs 206 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026, translating to 154% of PAT, reflecting strong cash conversion. On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 0.4% marginally to Rs 509.15 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 507.28 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 9.7% to Rs 4,417.71 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 4,027.72 crore recorded in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the company has declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The record date for the dividend payment has been fixed as 30 April 2026.