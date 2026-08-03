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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tara Capital Partners India Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Tara Capital Partners India Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net profit of Tara Capital Partners India Pvt rose 3.69% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.9713.23 -10 OPM %34.8437.57 -PBDT3.933.83 3 PBT3.323.30 1 NP2.532.44 4

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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