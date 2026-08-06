Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 67.63 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions declined 74.26% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 67.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.67.6361.0729.8736.7618.4720.922.528.631.666.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News