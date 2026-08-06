Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 67.63 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions declined 74.26% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 67.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.6361.07 11 OPM %29.8736.76 -PBDT18.4720.92 -12 PBT2.528.63 -71 NP1.666.45 -74
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